Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 6:44 pm

Naya Rivera Shares Photo of Son Josey at Women's Day Rally

Naya Rivera Shares Photo of Son Josey at Women's Day Rally

Naya Rivera spent International Women’s Day taking her son to a women’s rally!

The 30-year-old former Glee actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 8) to post a pic of her 17-month old son Josey standing next to his stroller at the event.

“❤ #internationalwomensday,” Naya captioned the photo (below), which also shows a sign reading “My Mom Chose Me.”

“Taking my son to a women’s rally today #InternationalWomensDay,” she added on Twitter. “And being a mom is a full time job, so #adaywithoutwomen means dad’s up.”

The next day, Naya helped celebrate the launch of Joolz stroller company at The Holding Co. in Los Angeles.

“Thanks for having me yesterday @myjoolz 👶🏻🌿🍏,” she shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait to rock Josey in this sleek stroller, & love that you guys plant a tree for every stroller sold in the #Joolz birth forest in Colombia! #myJoolz #positivedesign 🖤🌲.”

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on

10+ pictures inside of Naya Rivera at the Joolz event…

Just Jared on Facebook
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 01
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 02
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 03
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 04
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 05
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 06
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 07
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 08
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 09
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 10
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 11
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 12
naya rivera shares photo of son josey at womens day rally 13

Photos: Tasia Wells /WireImage
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Josey Dorsey, Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here