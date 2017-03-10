Naya Rivera Shares Photo of Son Josey at Women's Day Rally

Naya Rivera spent International Women’s Day taking her son to a women’s rally!

The 30-year-old former Glee actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 8) to post a pic of her 17-month old son Josey standing next to his stroller at the event.

“❤ #internationalwomensday,” Naya captioned the photo (below), which also shows a sign reading “My Mom Chose Me.”

“Taking my son to a women’s rally today #InternationalWomensDay,” she added on Twitter. “And being a mom is a full time job, so #adaywithoutwomen means dad’s up.”

The next day, Naya helped celebrate the launch of Joolz stroller company at The Holding Co. in Los Angeles.

“Thanks for having me yesterday @myjoolz 👶🏻🌿🍏,” she shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait to rock Josey in this sleek stroller, & love that you guys plant a tree for every stroller sold in the #Joolz birth forest in Colombia! #myJoolz #positivedesign 🖤🌲.”

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

