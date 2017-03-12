Top Stories
Sun, 12 March 2017 at 3:30 pm

Derek Hough Goes Shirtless For Yoga Class With Sister Julianne

Derek Hough Goes Shirtless For Yoga Class With Sister Julianne

Derek Hough showed off his amazing physique while leading a workout with his sister Julianne.

The 31-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro went shirtless while doing different yoga poses.

Derek posted an Instagram video from the class.

“We’re even getting the paparazzi joining in and moving with us!!!! Really proud of everyone who came to sweat with us today!! #MotionEqualsEmotion #MOVEInteractive #community #passion #support #challengeYourself #corepoweryoga,” he captioned the video, which you can see below.

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Shirtless

