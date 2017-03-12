Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

A new report claims that Jack Huston is the name at the top of the list to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond should he no longer want the role.

The 34-year-old Ben-Hur actor is apparently a favorite of producer Barbara Broccoli, but she’s “absolutely keen on having a black actor playing Bond” too,” according to the Daily Mail.

There have been rumors that Idris Elba might step into the iconic role, but this report claims he’s too big of name now.

“It’s just finding the actor,” a source told the site. “In fact, she doesn’t care what colour he is. Black, brown or white. She just wants a great actor.”

Meanwhile, Daniel is still “keener to do it than not.”

Screenwriters Robert Wade and Neil Purvis are writing the script for the untitled film, reportedly known as Bond 25. Filming won’t begin until next fall.