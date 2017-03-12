Top Stories
Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 9:13 am

These 'This Is Us' Scenes Made Milo Ventimiglia Cry

These 'This Is Us' Scenes Made Milo Ventimiglia Cry

Milo Ventimiglia gets just as emotional over his show This Is Us as viewers do.

The 39-year-old hunky actor recently opened up about which scenes in particular made him cry.

“There are so many. When William (Ron Cephas Jones) says to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) the chemo’s not working, that hurt,” Milo told Variety. “The end of episode 15, when Kevin (Justin Hartley) walks in on Randall having his breakdown as an adult. Kate (Chrissy Metz) at the camp in episode 13, when she’s remembering her father’s funeral. When I see the family together, like the end of the pool episode, when he pulls the cooler over, or the end of the birthday episode and they’re having the wrapping paper fight. I’m kind of a softie. We should probably count the moments when I don’t cry.”

Pictured: Milo attends the NBC Midseason Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel with co-stars Justin and Susan Kelechi Watson on Saturday (March 11) in New York City.

Also in attendance were Chicago PD‘s Sophia Bush, Great News star Nicole Richie, Blindspot‘s Archie Panjabi, The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone and Famke Janssen, The Arrangement‘s Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista, Taken‘s Jennifer Beals, and Trial & Error‘s John Lithgow.
Just Jared on Facebook
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 01
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 02
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 03
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 04
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 05
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 06
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 07
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 08
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 09
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 10
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 11
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 12
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 13
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 14
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 15
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 16
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 17
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 18
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 19
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 20
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 21
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 22
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 23
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 24
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 25
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 26
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 27
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 28
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 29
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 30
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 31
milo this is us cast nbc press nyc 32

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Archie Panjabi, Christine Evangelista, Famke Janssen, jennifer beals, John Lithgow, Josh Henderson, Justin Hartley, Megan Boone, Milo Ventimiglia, Nicole Richie, Sophia Bush, Susan Kelechi Watson, Television, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here