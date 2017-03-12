These 'This Is Us' Scenes Made Milo Ventimiglia Cry

Milo Ventimiglia gets just as emotional over his show This Is Us as viewers do.

The 39-year-old hunky actor recently opened up about which scenes in particular made him cry.

“There are so many. When William (Ron Cephas Jones) says to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) the chemo’s not working, that hurt,” Milo told Variety. “The end of episode 15, when Kevin (Justin Hartley) walks in on Randall having his breakdown as an adult. Kate (Chrissy Metz) at the camp in episode 13, when she’s remembering her father’s funeral. When I see the family together, like the end of the pool episode, when he pulls the cooler over, or the end of the birthday episode and they’re having the wrapping paper fight. I’m kind of a softie. We should probably count the moments when I don’t cry.”

Pictured: Milo attends the NBC Midseason Press Junket at the Four Seasons Hotel with co-stars Justin and Susan Kelechi Watson on Saturday (March 11) in New York City.

