Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 7:46 pm

Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Drop New Rebel & A Basketcase Song - Listen Now!

Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Drop New Rebel & A Basketcase Song - Listen Now!

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance Zach Villa just dropped a new Rebel and a Basketcase song called “Today” and you need to hear it!

The duo took to the band’s Instagram to share the news about the brand new song.

“#unicorns!! We released our new single called “Today” !! Streaming everywhere now! #WeAreToday #RebelandaBasketcase,” Evan and Zach wrote.

In honor of the new song, Rebel & A Basketcase are set to perform it on The Tonight Show this evening, March 13th!

Listen to the entire song below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Rachel Wood, Music, Rebel and a Basketcase, Zach Villa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here