Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Drop New Rebel & A Basketcase Song - Listen Now!
Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance Zach Villa just dropped a new Rebel and a Basketcase song called “Today” and you need to hear it!
The duo took to the band’s Instagram to share the news about the brand new song.
“#unicorns!! We released our new single called “Today” !! Streaming everywhere now! #WeAreToday #RebelandaBasketcase,” Evan and Zach wrote.
In honor of the new song, Rebel & A Basketcase are set to perform it on The Tonight Show this evening, March 13th!
Listen to the entire song below…