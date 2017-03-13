Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Drop New Rebel & A Basketcase Song - Listen Now!

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance Zach Villa just dropped a new Rebel and a Basketcase song called “Today” and you need to hear it!

The duo took to the band’s Instagram to share the news about the brand new song.

“#unicorns!! We released our new single called “Today” !! Streaming everywhere now! #WeAreToday #RebelandaBasketcase,” Evan and Zach wrote.

In honor of the new song, Rebel & A Basketcase are set to perform it on The Tonight Show this evening, March 13th!

Listen to the entire song below…