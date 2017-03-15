Demi Lovato Celebrates 5 Years Sober, Says She's Faced 'So Many Ups & Downs' in Her Recovery

Demi Lovato is celebrating a major milestone in her life.

The 24-year-old performer took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 15) to reflect on her five-year anniversary of being sober.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey,” Demi started her post. “So many ups and downs.”

For the past several years, Demi has been extremely vocal on seeking help for her addictions and bipolar depression, and now she’s sharing how “proud” she is of herself for not succumbing to her demons.

“So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession,” Demi wrote in the post below. “I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT



Congrats Demi!