Top Stories
How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 12:31 pm

Pregnant Christian Serratos Debuts Her Baby Bump

Pregnant Christian Serratos Debuts Her Baby Bump

The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos is pregnant with her first child!

The 26-year-old actress, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend David Boyd, debuted her baby bump while attending an event for her AMC series at the Paley Center for Media on Friday (March 17) in Hollywood.

Christian‘s co-star Alanna Masterson, who welcomed her first child in 2015, has some advice for her pal.

“Balance, and having a really good partner who’s there for you and is able to take care of your kid when you’re working,” Alanna told People.

Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant christian serratos debuts her baby bump 01
pregnant christian serratos debuts her baby bump 02
pregnant christian serratos debuts her baby bump 03
pregnant christian serratos debuts her baby bump 04
pregnant christian serratos debuts her baby bump 05
pregnant christian serratos debuts her baby bump 06

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Christian Serratos, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here