Pregnant Christian Serratos Debuts Her Baby Bump

The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos is pregnant with her first child!

The 26-year-old actress, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend David Boyd, debuted her baby bump while attending an event for her AMC series at the Paley Center for Media on Friday (March 17) in Hollywood.

Christian‘s co-star Alanna Masterson, who welcomed her first child in 2015, has some advice for her pal.

“Balance, and having a really good partner who’s there for you and is able to take care of your kid when you’re working,” Alanna told People.