Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 8:43 am

'This Is Us' Cast Reveals Possible Season Two Story Arcs

'This Is Us' Cast Reveals Possible Season Two Story Arcs

We may be a while away from the second season of This Is Us, but perhaps this new scoop can hold us over for a bit.

The cast stepped out at a panel for The Paley Center For Media’s 2017 PaleyFest Los Angeles held at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday (March 18) in Hollywood.

Stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Ron Cephas Jones opened up about the finale and some possible season two story arcs.

Sterling, in particular, talked about Randall’s sudden desire to adopt a child, saying (via Deadline), “It’s clearly the beginning of a conversation between a husband and wife. It’s something that’s on his heart, when he reflects on the loss of William… and the gift he had being raised as a Pearson. He wants to bring it full-circle.”

10+ pictures inside of the This Is Us cast at PaleyFest
Photos: INSTAR
