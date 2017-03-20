Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017

Kristen Stewart Is Bloody & Bruised on 'Underwater' Set - New Photos!

Kristen Stewart is all beat up and bloodied on the set of her new movie Underwater!

The 26-year-old actress was seen on the set of the film for the first time, sporting some wounds and showing off her toned body, last week in New Orleans, La.

The film follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Jessica Henwick and T.J. Miller also star. There’s no release date set for the film just yet – but stay tuned!
