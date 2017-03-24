Robert Pattinson Suits Up for New Dior Homme Campaign!

Robert Pattinson looks super suave while posing for Dior Homme‘s new Fall 2017 campaign, photographed by fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The new collection was created by Kris van Assche as “a connection between the classic masculine evening wardrobe and the more rebellious aspects of his street and sportswear inspirations.

The theme of the new campaign is “Paris By Night” and it shows off the darker tones of the brand’s new collection.

Robert was also photographed by Lagerfeld for the Spring 2017 campaign. Make sure to check out those images as well!