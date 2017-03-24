Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 11:03 am

Robert Pattinson Suits Up for New Dior Homme Campaign!

Robert Pattinson Suits Up for New Dior Homme Campaign!

Robert Pattinson looks super suave while posing for Dior Homme‘s new Fall 2017 campaign, photographed by fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The new collection was created by Kris van Assche as “a connection between the classic masculine evening wardrobe and the more rebellious aspects of his street and sportswear inspirations.

The theme of the new campaign is “Paris By Night” and it shows off the darker tones of the brand’s new collection.

Robert was also photographed by Lagerfeld for the Spring 2017 campaign. Make sure to check out those images as well!
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson dior campaign 01
robert pattinson dior campaign 02
robert pattinson dior campaign 03

Photos: Dior Homme
Posted to: Fashion, Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Effy

    He looks good here, dapper.

  • Effy

    He looks good here, dapper.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here