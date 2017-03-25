The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby

Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child earlier this month and now they’re sharing his first photo!

The 33-year-old former The Walking Dead star and his longtime love’s baby boy was born on March 17th and he’s too adorable.

Joana, who is a photographer, took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of the baby peacefully sleeping in her lap.

She simply captioned the photo with a peace sign emoji.

Check out the super sweet snap below…