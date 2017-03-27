Angelina Jolie Expects Her Kids to Live All Around the World

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her kids in a new interview, in which she discusses where she sees her life going in ten years time.

“I imagine I will spend my days traveling from country to country to visit our children, who I expect will live around the world,” the 41-year-old actress told Hello magazine.

“I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue. I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs,” she added.

Angelina and her ex Brad Pitt are the parents of six kids – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

When asked what makes her truly happy, Angie said, “The sound of Zahara‘s laugh. She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy.”