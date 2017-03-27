Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 11:16 am

Angelina Jolie Expects Her Kids to Live All Around the World

Angelina Jolie Expects Her Kids to Live All Around the World

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her kids in a new interview, in which she discusses where she sees her life going in ten years time.

“I imagine I will spend my days traveling from country to country to visit our children, who I expect will live around the world,” the 41-year-old actress told Hello magazine.

“I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue. I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs,” she added.

Angelina and her ex Brad Pitt are the parents of six kids – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Click inside to find out what Angelina Jolie says makes her truly happy…

When asked what makes her truly happy, Angie said, “The sound of Zahara‘s laugh. She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy.”
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie expects her kids to live all around the world 01

Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Celebrity Babies, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here