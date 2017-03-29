Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes That Pal George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 11:01 pm

Charlie Hunnam Thought Robert Pattinson Didn't Like Him

Charlie Hunnam Thought Robert Pattinson Didn't Like Him

Charlie Hunnam wasn’t sure if his Lost City Of Z co-star Robert Pattinson liked him or not during filming.

The 36-year-old actor recently opened up about how they tried to stay in character off screen.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert,” Charlie told ScreenDaily.com. “I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us. But it creates the right dynamic on screen. He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work.”

Pictured: Charlie promotes King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword at 2017 CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

10+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam at CinemaCon…
