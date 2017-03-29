Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

On Wednesday (March 29), the Madeira Airport in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal was renamed the Cristiano Ronaldo Airport, and to commemorate the day, a statue of the soccer star was unveiled.

Fans on social media were quick to note that Cristiano, who was at the ceremony, looked nothing like the statue!

Soon after it was unveiled, gifs, memes, and comments about the bust were sent out.

Click inside to read some of the funny statements about the bust…