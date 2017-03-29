Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out
On Wednesday (March 29), the Madeira Airport in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal was renamed the Cristiano Ronaldo Airport, and to commemorate the day, a statue of the soccer star was unveiled.
Fans on social media were quick to note that Cristiano, who was at the ceremony, looked nothing like the statue!
Soon after it was unveiled, gifs, memes, and comments about the bust were sent out.
Click inside to read some of the funny statements about the bust…
This statue of Cristiano Ronaldo is
one of the worst things we have ever seen 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PuZBjIDAs8
— Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) March 29, 2017
They've done Ronaldo so dirty with that statue. pic.twitter.com/XaTL1ldNSf
— Michael (@MichoB93) March 29, 2017
Is that supposed to be Ronaldo or a combination of Ronaldo and Ed from Ed, Edd, and Eddy? pic.twitter.com/uCHVz9hTnv
— Ravishing 🦈4️⃣ (@JDejuan2) March 29, 2017
The Ronaldo statue has cheered me up though. #brexitday pic.twitter.com/EPrGHnlMSA
— shebicad (@sheby) March 29, 2017
Why that statue of Ronaldo look like Sloth from the Goonies? https://t.co/PwvqGeQHKb
— Nate (@NateClax) March 29, 2017
cristiano ronaldo's face was carved by angels – can't expect a mere human to recreate it x
— nath (@nathluhna) March 29, 2017
Y'all did Ronaldo so wrong I'm cackling
— Al V (@EmBackFoRevenge) March 29, 2017
That Ronaldo statue is hella messed up looking, reminds me of the Mon-Stars from Space Jam 😂😂😂
— Brian (@Brian_Tha_07) March 29, 2017
Can't get over Ronaldo's statue. It looks like China tried to make a knock off figure of Trump lol
— Eli Arreaga (@E_Arreaga5) March 29, 2017
#bogeyed #ronaldo it's like they got all the features right but just to the wrong scale https://t.co/20VNWZKWQX
— ⚾️ Angie Thompson ⚾️ (@Coach_Tomo) March 29, 2017