Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 2:05 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

On Wednesday (March 29), the Madeira Airport in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal was renamed the Cristiano Ronaldo Airport, and to commemorate the day, a statue of the soccer star was unveiled.

Fans on social media were quick to note that Cristiano, who was at the ceremony, looked nothing like the statue!

Soon after it was unveiled, gifs, memes, and comments about the bust were sent out.

Click inside to read some of the funny statements about the bust…
Just Jared on Facebook
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 01
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 02
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 03
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 04
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 05
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 06
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 07
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 08
cristiano ronaldo statue internet freaks out 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cristiano Ronaldo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here