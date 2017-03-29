John Legend Gets His Luggage Back After it Was Stolen From JFK Airport

John Legend can relax now that his luggage has been returned after it was stolen from him at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

The 38-year-old entertainer had arrived in at JFK airport over the weekend, when 63-year-old Agustin Hilario grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag off of John‘s luggage cat when it wasn’t being watched.

The bag contained Cartier panther-head cuff links that was valued at $25,000.

Security footage allegedly shows the man approaching the cart and taking the bag before a Port Authority police officer recognized him.

Authorities said Hilario returned the bag and its contents to the police, who then reunited it with John.

Hilario is charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree attempted grand larceny and could face up to seven years in prison.

Also pictured inside: John Legend arriving at a radio station studios on Tuesday morning (March 28) in Paris, France.