Dakota Johnson Brings Her Sisters to the Gucci Fashion Show!

Dakota Johnson sits in the front row while attending the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show held at Palazzo Pitti on Monday (May 29) in Florence, Italy.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress was joined at the event by her sisters Stella Banderas, 20, and Grace Johnson, 17.

Dakota and Stella share the same mom, Melanie Griffith, and Dakota and Grace share the same dad, Don Johnson.

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Salma Hayek and Donald Glover.

If you didn’t know, Dakota is the face of Gucci‘s new fragrance and she has been wearing the brand on several red carpets, including at the Met Gala earlier this month.

