Top Stories
Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Emmy Rossum Shares Photos from Wedding to Sam Esmail!

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Tim McGraw Accidentally Knocks Over Female Fan at Concert (Video)

Mon, 29 May 2017 at 6:30 pm

Dakota Johnson Brings Her Sisters to the Gucci Fashion Show!

Dakota Johnson Brings Her Sisters to the Gucci Fashion Show!

Dakota Johnson sits in the front row while attending the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show held at Palazzo Pitti on Monday (May 29) in Florence, Italy.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress was joined at the event by her sisters Stella Banderas, 20, and Grace Johnson, 17.

Dakota and Stella share the same mom, Melanie Griffith, and Dakota and Grace share the same dad, Don Johnson.

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Salma Hayek and Donald Glover.

If you didn’t know, Dakota is the face of Gucci‘s new fragrance and she has been wearing the brand on several red carpets, including at the Met Gala earlier this month.

10+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and others at the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 01
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 02
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 03
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 04
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 05
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 06
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 07
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 08
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 09
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 10
dakota johnson brings her sisters to gucci fashion show 11

Credit: Venturelli; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Donald Glover, Grace Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Stella Banderas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande's mom's house in Florida is being heavily guarded by security - TMZ
  • Fifth Harmony is using Snapchat to tease lyrics for their upcoming song - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Brown shares sweet birthday messages for daughter Royalty - Wetpaint
  • Jay Z's Tidal music streaming company loses third CEO in two years - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together - Gossip Cop