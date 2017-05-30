Top Stories
Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Darren Criss Strips Down on Set, Literally Wears Nothing

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Bloody Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

12-Year-Old Boy Tells Emotional Story Through Dance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 10:54 pm

Priyanka Chopra In Talks to Join 'A Kid Like Jake' & 'Isn't It Romantic'

Priyanka Chopra In Talks to Join 'A Kid Like Jake' & 'Isn't It Romantic'

Priyanka Chopra is about to have a busy summer!

The 34-year-old actress is in the middle of talks to join the cast of two upcoming films, which both shoot this summer, according to Variety.

Priyanka is reportedly in negotiations to star in indie drama A Kid Like Jake, alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.

The film follows parents who are in the process of enrolling their gender variant four-year-old child into kindergarten.

Priyanka is also in talks to join Isn’t It Romantic, which stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

The romantic comedy follows a woman who has given up on love but then mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop