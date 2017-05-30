Priyanka Chopra In Talks to Join 'A Kid Like Jake' & 'Isn't It Romantic'

Priyanka Chopra is about to have a busy summer!

The 34-year-old actress is in the middle of talks to join the cast of two upcoming films, which both shoot this summer, according to Variety.

Priyanka is reportedly in negotiations to star in indie drama A Kid Like Jake, alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.

The film follows parents who are in the process of enrolling their gender variant four-year-old child into kindergarten.

Priyanka is also in talks to join Isn’t It Romantic, which stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

The romantic comedy follows a woman who has given up on love but then mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.