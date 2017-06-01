Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 3:37 pm

Channing Tatum Helps Wife Jenna Celebrate 'World of Dance' Ratings at Breakfast!

Channing Tatum Helps Wife Jenna Celebrate 'World of Dance' Ratings at Breakfast!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum leave Sweet Butter Kitchen after grabbing breakfast together on Wednesday (May 31) in Studio City, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress had a big smile on her face and she sure had a good reason for all that joy!

Jenna‘s new series World of Dance debuted on NBC on Tuesday night and had huge ratings. The show brought in nearly 10 million viewers for the biggest summer alternative launch in five years, when American Ninja Warrior debuted in 2012, according to THR.

Make sure to tune in for new episodes of World of Dance every Tuesday night at 10/9c on NBC.

15+ pictures inside of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum at breakfast…

Just Jared on Facebook
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 01
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 02
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 03
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 04
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 05
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 06
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 07
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 08
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 09
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 10
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 11
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 12
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 13
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 14
channing tatum jenna dewan celebrate world of dance ratings at breakfast 15

Photos: WENN, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop