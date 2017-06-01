Channing Tatum Helps Wife Jenna Celebrate 'World of Dance' Ratings at Breakfast!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum leave Sweet Butter Kitchen after grabbing breakfast together on Wednesday (May 31) in Studio City, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress had a big smile on her face and she sure had a good reason for all that joy!

Jenna‘s new series World of Dance debuted on NBC on Tuesday night and had huge ratings. The show brought in nearly 10 million viewers for the biggest summer alternative launch in five years, when American Ninja Warrior debuted in 2012, according to THR.

