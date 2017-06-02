Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert Will Be Available to Live-Stream

If you’re looking forward to watching Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert this Sunday (June 4), you’re in luck.

It was just announced that the show will be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Ariana‘s Facebook and YouTube pages, Variety reports.

YouTube is set to show only Ariana‘s performance, while the other sites will feature the full event, expected to begin around 8pm in Britain.

The concert will also air live on Freeform starting around 2pm ET, and then a one-hour highlights show will air on ABC after the NBA Finals game.

The three-hour long show will feature so many amazing artists, including Ariana, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan, and more. Make sure to check out the complete lineup now.