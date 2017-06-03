'13 Reasons Why' Stars Katherine Langford & Dylan Minnette Hit Netflix's FYC Event

Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette and Kate Walsh reunited for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why FYC event in Los Angeles last night.

The three stars of the show previewed what’s ahead for the second season, which will begin shooting later this month in the San Francisco area.

“I think it’s going to be so exciting because you know, I didn’t expect the first to be as loud if you will,” executive producer Selena Gomez admits about the response of the show in a radio interview. “I didn’t expect it to have the reaction that it did.”

