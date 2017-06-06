Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 4:55 pm

Pregnant Serena Williams Does the Cutest Dance in New Video

Pregnant Serena Williams Does the Cutest Dance in New Video

Serena Williams shared the cutest video on Instagram!

The 35-year-old pregnant tennis star was seen outside in the rain, dancing around and looking so happy. Serena captioned the video, “mood.”

That same day, Serena was seen taking in one of the matches at the French Open. Serena has been hitting up the French Open to support her sister Venus in the tennis tournament.

Despite recent speculation, it’s been cleared up that Serena doesn’t know the gender of her upcoming baby.

Watch the new video below…
Photos: wenn
