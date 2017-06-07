HTGAWM's Charlie Weber & Liza Weil Are Dating! (Exclusive)

Charlie Weber and Liza Weil, who both star on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, are a real-life couple!

The 38-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress were spotted holding hands on Tuesday (June 6) in Los Angeles and JustJared.com can exclusively reveal that they are dating!

“They have been dating under the radar for nearly a year,” a source told JustJared.com. The couple grew close after they both got divorced early last year.

Charlie took to Twitter this week to wish his “beautiful partner in crime” a happy birthday.