Wed, 07 June 2017 at 10:03 am

Mark Wahlberg's Son Is As Big a Patriots Fan as He Is - Watch Now!

Mark Wahlberg's Son Is As Big a Patriots Fan as He Is - Watch Now!

Mark Wahlberg makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The 46-year-old Transformers: The Last Knight star talked about watching the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl with his kids by his side. Turns out, one of his sons was very upset when the Patriots were losing badly at halftime and was “dropping F bombs!”

Mark also chatted about his new Transformers movie, as well as aging in Hollywood and going to daddy-daughter dances.

Click inside to watch more from Mark Wahlberg on Ellen…
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg ellen show 01
mark wahlberg ellen show 02
mark wahlberg ellen show 03

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Wahlberg, Video

