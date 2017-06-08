Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 10:33 pm

Brad Pitt Gives Out Lots of Hugs at 'Okja' NYC Premiere!

Brad Pitt Gives Out Lots of Hugs at 'Okja' NYC Premiere!

Brad Pitt shares a hug with Lily Collins at the premiere of the new Netflix movie Okja on Thursday (June 8) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

The 53-year-old actor served as one of the producers on the movie and he gave a lot of hugs to the film’s cast and crew at the event!

Some of the other people seen getting hugs included director Bong Joon Ho and co-producer Sandro Kopp, whose partner Tilda Swinton stars in the film.

Okja will be released on Netflix on June 28!

10+ pictures inside of Brad Pitt at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 01
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 02
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 03
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 04
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 05
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 06
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 07
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 08
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 09
brad pitt gives out lots of hugs at okja nyc premiere 10

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Brad Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop