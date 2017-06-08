Brad Pitt Gives Out Lots of Hugs at 'Okja' NYC Premiere!
Brad Pitt shares a hug with Lily Collins at the premiere of the new Netflix movie Okja on Thursday (June 8) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.
The 53-year-old actor served as one of the producers on the movie and he gave a lot of hugs to the film’s cast and crew at the event!
Some of the other people seen getting hugs included director Bong Joon Ho and co-producer Sandro Kopp, whose partner Tilda Swinton stars in the film.
Okja will be released on Netflix on June 28!
