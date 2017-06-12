Lady Gaga to Launch Drinks at Starbucks for Charity!

Lady Gaga has forged a partnership with Starbucks to spread the message of being kind to one another!

A line of four new “Cups of Kindness” beverages will launch on Tuesday (June 13) at participating Starbucks stars in the United States and Canada. 25 cents from each cup sold through June 19 will be donated to Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation and go toward programs that support youth wellness and empowerment by fostering kindness, improving mental health resources, and creating more positive environments.

“We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect,” Gaga said in a statement. “Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection.”

“I adore the entire collection and I instantly fell in love with the Matcha Lemonade,” she said.

Cups of Kindness Collection

New Matcha Lemonade: This vibrant green drink is made with finely ground Teavana® matcha green tea, combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink.

New Violet Drink: The sweet blackberries and tart hibiscus of Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers™ Beverage swirl together with creamy coconutmilk and ice, creating a refreshing (and violet-hued) sip.

Ombré Pink Drink: A refreshing beverage that combines light, fruity Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers™ Beverage with cool, creamy coconutmilk and a splash of Teavana® Shaken Iced Passion Tango™ Tea and a lime wheel, for a bright burst of hibiscus notes.

Pink Drink: A light and refreshing beverage that features the sweet strawberry flavors of Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with coconutmilk, and topped with a scoop of strawberries. Included in Cups of Kindness collection in United States only.