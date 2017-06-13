Katy Perry Reacts to Taylor Swift Releasing Her Catalog to Streaming Services

Top Stories
Katy Perry is sharing her thoughts about Taylor Swift releasing her music catalog to streaming services.

Many fans thought the move was a not-so-subtle diss to Katy, who released her new album Witness the same day.

Katy didn’t seem to be too bothered by the move though and continued her campaign to end her feud with Taylor.

“I don’t know, I can only do me. All I need to say to her is I love her, and God bless her on her journey. And that’s it,” Katy told Today show host Natalie Morales during her live stream.

Later that day, Katy echoed her statement during a live performance of “Swish Swish,” when she added the lyrics “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”

