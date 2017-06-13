Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 2:12 am

Zoey Deutch Poses With Mom Lea Thompson & Sister Madelyn at Women in Film Event

Zoey Deutch Poses With Mom Lea Thompson & Sister Madelyn at Women in Film Event

Zoey Deutch got support from her sister Madelyn Deutch and her mom Lea Thompson at Max Mara’s 2017 Women in Film celebration!

The 22-year-old Before I Fall actress snapped this gorgeous pic with her fellow actresses at the event held at Chateau Marmont on Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles.

Honoree Zoey was the recipient of the the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

Also in attendance were Jaime King, Brittany Snow, Isabelle Furhman, Jon Hamm, Sophia Bush, Olivia Culpo, Lydia Hearst, and Bellamy Young.

Lea recently shared an Instagram photo herself and Zoey outside of Yankee Stadium, captioning it, “Yes @zoeydeutch is shooting #setitup at #yankeestadium !! #badass #F #U #N.” Check it out below!

Don’t miss Zoey in the dramedy The Year of Spectacular Men, set to hit theaters in November.

A post shared by Lea Thompson (@leakthompson) on

FYI: Zoey, Lea, Madelyn, Brittany, Sophia, Lydia, and Bellamy are all wearing Max Mara. Brittany is carrying Edie Parker.

10+ pictures inside of Zoey Deutch, Lea Thompson, and more at the event…

