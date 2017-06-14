Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 5:42 pm

Beyonce Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Possible Birth News

Beyonce Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Possible Birth News

Beyonce and Jay Z may or may not be having their twins right now, and it’s safe to say the “BeyHive” is going nuts on social media in anticipation of the announcement.

Fans of the 35-year-old entertainer have taken to Twitter to react to the possibility that she’s in labor right now.

Some are skeptical, while others are showing “receipts” in the form of photos of the hospital security and an alleged helicopter on site.

Bey followers are also commenting on possible baby names, the fact that this would make the twins Gemini’s, and that they may be born on Donald Trump‘s birthday.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Click inside to see more fan reactions to Bey potentially being in labor…
Photos: Getty
