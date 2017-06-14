Beyonce Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Possible Birth News

Beyonce and Jay Z may or may not be having their twins right now, and it’s safe to say the “BeyHive” is going nuts on social media in anticipation of the announcement.

Fans of the 35-year-old entertainer have taken to Twitter to react to the possibility that she’s in labor right now.

Some are skeptical, while others are showing “receipts” in the form of photos of the hospital security and an alleged helicopter on site.

Bey followers are also commenting on possible baby names, the fact that this would make the twins Gemini’s, and that they may be born on Donald Trump‘s birthday.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Beyoncé is having those twins and I'm ready to pledge allegiance to our new illuminati leaders!! — James Dawson (@_JamesDawson_) June 14, 2017

I demand proof that Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is birthing those twins as we speak! I'm not falling for these rumors anymore, I'm not! pic.twitter.com/4bluxfUZOV — ڥ (@yonceonyogrill) June 14, 2017

DID BEYONCÉ DELIVER THE TWINS I NEED CONFIRMATION STAT pic.twitter.com/q95rdgtBvL — Luigi (@LuigiM227) June 14, 2017

Beyoncé sweetie, just give us a sign you're okay. Thanks. 😭 — 🌱 (@deyshaaaaa) June 14, 2017

WHAT!!! THERE'S RUMORS THAT BEYONCÉ GAVE BIRTH TO RED AND YELLOW IVY!!!! pic.twitter.com/Dya0M0kvZx — Heaux 🌻💛 (@Izzzaaq) June 14, 2017

YALL REALIZE BEYONCÉ'S TWINS ARE GEMINIS WOOOO — ✞ (@Chinoslegend) June 14, 2017

I think everyone should call out tomorrow since it's rumored Beyoncé is in labor. Which means, we are all in labor — Baby J (@chunkynfunky01) June 14, 2017

How lucky are we to now have 3 Beyoncé's in the world pic.twitter.com/T29SeS9HM9 — RIBAÍ ⇩ (@dinallyoutsang) June 14, 2017

As we speak 2 new legends are emerging from inside Beyoncé — Bopper In The Corner (@thugyonce) June 14, 2017

The twins when they find out that their mother is Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/hrEFyTkKF6 — Hashim (@TheGhostYonce) June 14, 2017

There are too many rumors that Beyoncé is in labor, for me to even think about my own life right now — Naarah (@NaarahKnuckles) June 14, 2017

Has Beyoncé given birth to Purple Rain and Magenta Sky yet? Asking for a friend — where the twins at (@AbrielleBrionna) June 14, 2017

i can't wait to watch Beyoncé's birth streamed exclusively on Tidal — ben thomas (@benisaacthom) June 14, 2017

Beyoncé's twins are about to have the same birthday as Trump pic.twitter.com/zsgeOkdf21 — ㅤ (@hardcandy) June 14, 2017