Wed, 14 June 2017 at 7:39 pm

Beyonce's Mom Tina Visits Disneyland While She's Reportedly Having Her Twins

Beyonce continues to have us guessing if she’s in labor with the twins!

While reports and fans are saying that the 35-year-old entertainer is at the hospital awaiting the birth of her babies, Bey‘s mom Tina took to Instagram to share a video of herself on her way home from Disneyland.

“Just finished a trip with Tina’s Angels and Richards warriors! To Disneyland! It was hott but fun !! It was our trip to kick Off summer vacation! The kids were great fun ! Check out my micky hat,” Tina captioned the below video.

Fans immediately took to the captions of the post to question whether the video was actually from today or if it was ruse to get everyone off of Beyonce‘s track.

Decide for yourself!

