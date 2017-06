Justin Hartley & Fiancee Chrishell Stause Head to Monaco for Monte-Carlo TV Festival

Justin Hartley and his fiancee Chrishell Stause have made it to Monaco for the 2017 Monte-Carlo Television Festival!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor and the 35-year-old All My Children actress were spotted making their way through security at LAX Airport on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

“We made it, our bags did not,” Chrishell shared with fans on Instagram, along with the photo below. “When life gives you πŸ‹πŸ‹, add vodka! #MonteCarlo #FTV17 #festivaltvmc.”

She added on Twitter, “@British_Airways just gave me pajamas for my flight! Best thing of all time πŸ™ŒπŸΌOnly made better that she called it a ‘sleeper suit’ ❀️.”

ICYMI, Justin and his This Is Us co-stars recently revealed some information about the upcoming season two of the hit NBC series!