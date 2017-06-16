Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 3:50 am

Justin Hartley & Fiancee Chrishell Stause Head to Monaco for Monte-Carlo TV Festival

Justin Hartley and his fiancee Chrishell Stause have made it to Monaco for the 2017 Monte-Carlo Television Festival!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor and the 35-year-old All My Children actress were spotted making their way through security at LAX Airport on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Hartley

“We made it, our bags did not,” Chrishell shared with fans on Instagram, along with the photo below. “When life gives you 🍋🍋, add vodka! #MonteCarlo #FTV17 #festivaltvmc.”

She added on Twitter, “@British_Airways just gave me pajamas for my flight! Best thing of all time 🙌🏼Only made better that she called it a ‘sleeper suit’ ❤️.”

ICYMI, Justin and his This Is Us co-stars recently revealed some information about the upcoming season two of the hit NBC series!

A post shared by chrishell7 (@chrishell7) on

Photos: BauerGriffinOnline
Posted to: Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley

