Justin Hartley & Fiancee Chrishell Stause Head to Monaco for Monte-Carlo TV Festival

Justin Hartley and his fiancee Chrishell Stause have made it to Monaco for the 2017 Monte-Carlo Television Festival!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor and the 35-year-old All My Children actress were spotted making their way through security at LAX Airport on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Hartley

“We made it, our bags did not,” Chrishell shared with fans on Instagram, along with the photo below. “When life gives you 🍋🍋, add vodka! #MonteCarlo #FTV17 #festivaltvmc.”

She added on Twitter, “@British_Airways just gave me pajamas for my flight! Best thing of all time 🙌🏼Only made better that she called it a ‘sleeper suit’ ❤️.”

ICYMI, Justin and his This Is Us co-stars recently revealed some information about the upcoming season two of the hit NBC series!