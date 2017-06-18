Michael Phelps Might Race a Great White For Shark Week

Michael Phelps is arguably the fastest swimmer in the world, but can he beat a shark?

The 31-year-old Olympic swimmer is rumored to be racing a Great White Shark for Discovery Channel’s upcoming “Shark Week” this summer.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the network is teasing something called Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.

Here’s the description: “They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!”

The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. on Discovery.