Top Stories
'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 9:16 am

Zayn Malik Officially Launches Versus Versace Collection With Bella Hadid!

Zayn Malik Officially Launches Versus Versace Collection With Bella Hadid!

Zayn Malik‘s brand new collection with Versus Versace called Zayn x Versus has officially arrived!

The 24-year-old singer enlisted some help from his girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s sister Bella to model the women’s pieces from the fashion line.

“When I was a kid growing up in Bradford, England, wearing knock-off Versace, I never thought that one day I would actually be designing my own collection,” Zayn said in a statement. “Thanks so much to Donatella Versace for allowing me to do the coolest thing ever.”

The collection debuts today (June 19) at versusversace.com and on in-store on June 28th following a launch event in the New York boutique with a percentage of the net profits donated to charity.
Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik officially launches versus versace collection with bella hadid 01
zayn malik officially launches versus versace collection with bella hadid 02
zayn malik officially launches versus versace collection with bella hadid 03
zayn malik officially launches versus versace collection with bella hadid 04

Credit: Greg Harris; Photos: Zayn x Versus
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Fashion, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr