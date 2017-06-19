Zayn Malik Officially Launches Versus Versace Collection With Bella Hadid!

Zayn Malik‘s brand new collection with Versus Versace called Zayn x Versus has officially arrived!

The 24-year-old singer enlisted some help from his girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s sister Bella to model the women’s pieces from the fashion line.

“When I was a kid growing up in Bradford, England, wearing knock-off Versace, I never thought that one day I would actually be designing my own collection,” Zayn said in a statement. “Thanks so much to Donatella Versace for allowing me to do the coolest thing ever.”

The collection debuts today (June 19) at versusversace.com and on in-store on June 28th following a launch event in the New York boutique with a percentage of the net profits donated to charity.