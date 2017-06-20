Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell is looking hotter than he ever has in this new photo shoot for Flaunt magazine‘s latest issue and we have all the pics!

The 30-year-old entertainer, who is in the news this week after slamming former Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck for not inviting him to his wedding, goes shirtless and flaunts his ripped body in the new shoot from Stephen Busken.

“Music is my journal, It’s a way to express myself and convey my emotions and thoughts to the world through melody and song. Fashion is an extension of the music. Artists from every generation wear clothing that resonate with and inspire the art they create,” Drake says in the issue. “Just like music, fashion sets the tone for how I choose to be in the moment and portray myself to the world.”

