Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 8:36 pm

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell is looking hotter than he ever has in this new photo shoot for Flaunt magazine‘s latest issue and we have all the pics!

The 30-year-old entertainer, who is in the news this week after slamming former Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck for not inviting him to his wedding, goes shirtless and flaunts his ripped body in the new shoot from Stephen Busken.

“Music is my journal, It’s a way to express myself and convey my emotions and thoughts to the world through melody and song. Fashion is an extension of the music. Artists from every generation wear clothing that resonate with and inspire the art they create,” Drake says in the issue. “Just like music, fashion sets the tone for how I choose to be in the moment and portray myself to the world.”

For more from Drake, visit Flaunt.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 01
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 02
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 03
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 04
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 05
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 06
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 07
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 08
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 09
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 10
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 11
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 12
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 13
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 14
drake bell shirtless flaunt magazine 15

Photos: Stephen Busken
Posted to: Drake Bell, Magazine, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr