Top Stories
Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 2:17 pm

Jennifer Lopez to Star in Romantic Comedy Movie 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez to Star in Romantic Comedy Movie 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to her romantic comedy roots by starring in and producing the upcoming movie Second Act!

The film is a romantic comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Jennifer‘s own movie Maid In Manhattan. When a big box store employee reinvents her life and her lifestyle, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

“There are so many things I love about this project and script,” Jennifer said in a statement. “People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. Second Act is a story that empowers the every woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams. I am thrilled to partner with STX as they continue to create and empower the female audience.”

ARE YOU EXCITED for Jennifer Lopez’s new movie?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr