Jennifer Lopez to Star in Romantic Comedy Movie 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to her romantic comedy roots by starring in and producing the upcoming movie Second Act!

The film is a romantic comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Jennifer‘s own movie Maid In Manhattan. When a big box store employee reinvents her life and her lifestyle, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

“There are so many things I love about this project and script,” Jennifer said in a statement. “People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. Second Act is a story that empowers the every woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams. I am thrilled to partner with STX as they continue to create and empower the female audience.”

