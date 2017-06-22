Tom Brady Goes Shirtless for Sumo Wrestling in Japan! (Video)

Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 4:09 pm

Tom Brady just wrapped up his tour of Asia and during the final day of his visit to Tokyo, Japan, he went shirtless to test his sumo wrestling skills!

The 39-year-old football player was joined by his son Benjamin, who took his shirt off to be just like his dad.

Tom traveled around Asia this past week with Under Armour as the brand continues to expand its presence in Asia. The tour began in Beijing on Sunday and then he traveled to Shanghai and Tokyo.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be able to connect with the people in China and Japan, experience the incredible culture, and share my love for the game with my fans,” Tom said in a statement before the trip. “The tour will be rewarding for me as I experience Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo; I hope to learn more about the next generation of athletes in Asia and to inspire them to always push boundaries through hard work, dedication, humility, and perseverance both on and off the field.”

@tombrady always fighting for that extra yard. 😂😂 #TBAsiaTour #IWILL

A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on

Benny – "Look Dad, Armor"… hahaha I love this boy so much!!

First stop, Beijing! Yes please! @underarmour @tb12sports

Great Wall…. ✅

Wǒ ài zhōngguó 🇨🇳

Day 2 – Shanghai 💪 @underarmour @tb12sports

Get your weight up son!!! 🏋️‍♀️ @tb12sports

Rest. Win. Repeat. @underarmour @tb12sports

Voice training for football season or just fired up??? @underarmour @tb12sports

The sound of silence @beatsbydre

Thank you Shanghai, we couldn't have had any more fun!!! 🇨🇳 @underarmour @tb12sports

Let's Ggggoooooo Tokyo!!! 🇯🇵⚡️🔥 @tb12sports @underarmour

Arigatōgozaimashita 🇯🇵🙏

Brady vs Brady #therecanonlybeone 🏆

Rest. Win. Repeat. That translates in any language! 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 @underarmour @tb12sports

Photos: Under Armour
