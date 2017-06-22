Tom Brady Goes Shirtless for Sumo Wrestling in Japan! (Video)

Tom Brady just wrapped up his tour of Asia and during the final day of his visit to Tokyo, Japan, he went shirtless to test his sumo wrestling skills!

The 39-year-old football player was joined by his son Benjamin, who took his shirt off to be just like his dad.

Tom traveled around Asia this past week with Under Armour as the brand continues to expand its presence in Asia. The tour began in Beijing on Sunday and then he traveled to Shanghai and Tokyo.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be able to connect with the people in China and Japan, experience the incredible culture, and share my love for the game with my fans,” Tom said in a statement before the trip. “The tour will be rewarding for me as I experience Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo; I hope to learn more about the next generation of athletes in Asia and to inspire them to always push boundaries through hard work, dedication, humility, and perseverance both on and off the field.”

@tombrady always fighting for that extra yard. 😂😂 #TBAsiaTour #IWILL A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

