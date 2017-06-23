Eminem Makes Rare Official Appearance At Dr. Dre's 'Defiant Ones' Premiere!

Guess who’s back, back again: It’s been a minute since we last saw Eminem in the flesh!

The 44-year-old rapper made sure to show his support for his longtime pals Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine at the premiere of their documentary The Defiant Ones held at the Paramount Studios on Thursday (June 22) in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Jared Leto, Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, Xzibit, Jimmy‘s girlfriend Liberty Ross, and Dre‘s wife Nicole Young.

The Defiant Ones, is a four part documentary series about Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, premieres July 9 at 9PM on HBO – Watch the trailer below!



‘The Defiant Ones’: Official Trailer (HBO)