Victoria Beckham Takes Her Son Romeo to the U.S. Open!

Victoria Beckham and her 14-year-old son Romeo give a standing ovation while watching a tennis match at the 2017 U.S. Open on Tuesday evening (August 29) in New York City.

The mother-son duo watched American player Madison Keys defeat Elise Mertens of Belgium in two rounds.

Romeo posted a selfie of him and his mom on Instagram. “Fun night out with my mum @victoriabeckham,” he captioned the pic.

Earlier in the day, Victoria stayed stylish in a matching top and pants while shopping with Romeo around the Big Apple.

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Victoria Beckham at the U.S. Open with her son…