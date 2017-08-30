Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 12:23 am

Victoria Beckham Takes Her Son Romeo to the U.S. Open!

Victoria Beckham Takes Her Son Romeo to the U.S. Open!

Victoria Beckham and her 14-year-old son Romeo give a standing ovation while watching a tennis match at the 2017 U.S. Open on Tuesday evening (August 29) in New York City.

The mother-son duo watched American player Madison Keys defeat Elise Mertens of Belgium in two rounds.

Romeo posted a selfie of him and his mom on Instagram. “Fun night out with my mum @victoriabeckham,” he captioned the pic.

Earlier in the day, Victoria stayed stylish in a matching top and pants while shopping with Romeo around the Big Apple.

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

10+ pictures inside of Victoria Beckham at the U.S. Open with her son…

Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
