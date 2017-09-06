Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 9:45 am

Madonna Poses with Four of Her Six Kids for 'People'

Madonna Poses with Four of Her Six Kids for 'People'

Madonna is giving a glimpse into her private life on the cover of People with four of her kids – David, 11, Mercy, 11, and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Here’s what the 59-year-old superstar shared with the mag:

On the public’s reception when she adopted David Banda: “Every newspaper said I kidnapped him. In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Wait a minute. I’m trying to save somebody’s life. Why are you all s—-ing on me right now?’ I did everything by the book. That was a real low point for me. I would cry myself to sleep.”

On what she was told by Malawi officials: “[I was told] I was not capable of raising a child. The way I was treated — that sexist behavior — was ridiculous.”

On life after adopting Estere and Stella: “It’s like they’ve always been here.”

For more from Madonna and her family, visit People.com.
