Kirsten Dunst Dishes On Her Wedding Plans!

Kirsten Dunst hits the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Woodshock on Thursday (September 14) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by the film’s co-writers and co-directors, Laura and Kate Mulleavy, the sisters behind the fashion brand Rodarte.

During an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan this week, Kirsten opened up about planning her wedding to Jesse Plemons.

“I never thought I was that person who’d have a Pinterest board. I like doing all of that pinning things,” Kirsten said. “It’s really fun, and because we create it together from the beginning, it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We’re having a really good time.”

Kirsten also revealed that she will wear a Rodarte wedding dress!



FYI: Kirsten is wearing a Rodarte black floral tulle and glittered chantilly lace dress.