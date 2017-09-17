Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Make First Appearance as Couple!

Top Stories
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett made their first official appearance as a couple!

The pair hit up the 2017 Gersh Emmy Party on Friday night (September 15) in Los Angeles together, and snapped a pic while enjoying the bash. At the party, Elizabeth also took a photo with David Gersh, the co-president of the Gersh Agency.

Elizabeth and Robbie were first linked back in March of this year when they were seen holding hands.

Robbie is the vocalist for the band Milo Greene, a band he started with friends while in college in 2009.
Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Gersh
