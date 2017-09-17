Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:42 pm

Ellie Kemper & Tituss Burgess Go Glam for Emmys 2017!

Ellie Kemper & Tituss Burgess Go Glam for Emmys 2017!

Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess have a big night ahead of them!

Both Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars are nominated tonight at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Ellie is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category and Titus in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. Stay tuned to see who wins!

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Ellie is wearing a Jenny Packham dress, Stuart Weizman shoes, Judith Leiber clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
