Milo Ventimiglia Goes Retro for 'This Is Us' Halloween Episode!

Milo Ventimiglia is rocking a retro look while filming the This Is Us Halloween episode!

The 40-year-old actor was seen on the set in character as Jack Pearson while taking his kids trick-or-treating. It appears as if Mackenzie Hancsicsak was filming with him for the special episode on Saturday (September 16) in Los Angeles. Mackenzie plays a younger version of Chrissy Metz‘s character.

This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, September 26 at 9pm ET. Be sure to tune in!