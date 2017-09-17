Sun, 17 September 2017 at 11:24 am
Milo Ventimiglia Goes Retro for 'This Is Us' Halloween Episode!
Milo Ventimiglia is rocking a retro look while filming the This Is Us Halloween episode!
The 40-year-old actor was seen on the set in character as Jack Pearson while taking his kids trick-or-treating. It appears as if Mackenzie Hancsicsak was filming with him for the special episode on Saturday (September 16) in Los Angeles. Mackenzie plays a younger version of Chrissy Metz‘s character.
This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, September 26 at 9pm ET. Be sure to tune in!
