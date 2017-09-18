Emmys 2017 Brings In Second Lowest Viewership of All Time

The 2017 Emmy Awards had some amazing moments and highlighted diversity throughout the night, but the show reached the second lowest viewership of all time.

The event was viewed by 11.4 million people, up a tiny bit from 2016′s total of 11.3 million viewers, which was the lowest number ever.

There was a joke made at the beginning of the night that this year would bring in “the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period — both in person and around the world.”

Host Stephen Colbert then brought out former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to confirm that idea and it was one of the most talked about moments of the night.

So, did you watch the Emmys?