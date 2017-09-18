Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 7:50 pm

Emmys 2017 Brings In Second Lowest Viewership of All Time

Emmys 2017 Brings In Second Lowest Viewership of All Time

The 2017 Emmy Awards had some amazing moments and highlighted diversity throughout the night, but the show reached the second lowest viewership of all time.

The event was viewed by 11.4 million people, up a tiny bit from 2016′s total of 11.3 million viewers, which was the lowest number ever.

WINNERS LIST: Here are all the winners from the Emmys!

There was a joke made at the beginning of the night that this year would bring in “the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period — both in person and around the world.”

Host Stephen Colbert then brought out former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to confirm that idea and it was one of the most talked about moments of the night.

So, did you watch the Emmys?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr