Olivia Munn Essentially Paid to Make a Cameo in 'Ocean's Eight'

Olivia Munn is opening up about making a cameo in the upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight and how she had to essentially pay to be part of the film.

The 37-year-old actress is one of many stars who will appear in a Met Gala scene in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film.

Olivia revealed that she wasn’t paid and that she had to foot the bill for her hair, makeup, and costume.

“It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean’s Eight,” Olivia told EW Radio. “They’re like do your own glam and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you.’”

Olivia says she is still very excited for the movie!