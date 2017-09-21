Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 10:12 pm

David Beckham Suits Up for a Cookout in Singapore

David Beckham looks so handsome in his suit while taking a tour of the cookout showdown during the AIA Vitality Healthy Cookout Showdown on Thursday (September 21) in Singapore.

The 42-year-old former soccer star is in town to share his passion for wellness and healthy living.

While he is abroad, David is missing his family and he took to Instagram to let them know!

“Missing you bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham,” David captioned the below photo of him with his son Brooklyn, who is currently studying at college.

