Evangeline Lilly Suits Up as The Wasp on Set of 'Ant-Man' Sequel!

Evangeline Lilly chats with a few crew members on set of Ant-Man and the Wasp on Wednesday afternoon (September 20) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 38-year-old actress looked ready for business as she spotted in her full costume as The Wasp as she spent the afternoon filming with co-star Walter Goggins.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evangeline Lilly

Over the summer, Evangeline was spotted filming the upcoming sequel to the Marvel superhero film with co-stars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

See the photos in the gallery below!