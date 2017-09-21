Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 12:59 am

Evangeline Lilly Suits Up as The Wasp on Set of 'Ant-Man' Sequel!

Evangeline Lilly Suits Up as The Wasp on Set of 'Ant-Man' Sequel!

Evangeline Lilly chats with a few crew members on set of Ant-Man and the Wasp on Wednesday afternoon (September 20) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 38-year-old actress looked ready for business as she spotted in her full costume as The Wasp as she spent the afternoon filming with co-star Walter Goggins.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evangeline Lilly

Over the summer, Evangeline was spotted filming the upcoming sequel to the Marvel superhero film with co-stars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

See the photos in the gallery below!
Just Jared on Facebook
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 01
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 02
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 03
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 04
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 05
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 06
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 07
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 08
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 09
evangeline lilly suits as the wasp on set of ant man sequel 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly, Marvel, Movies, Walter Goggins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    she cant deal misery?