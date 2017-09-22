Shawn Mendes Donates $100K to Mexico Earthquake Victims

Shawn Mendes has contributed $100,000 to Mexico earthquake relief.

The 19-year-old “Treat You Better” singer announced on Friday (September 22) that he has teamed up with Red Cross to raise money and awareness for victims.

Shawn was in Mexico City on tour when the earthquake occurred.

“The whole building was shaking pretty severely, but we were fortunate to be somewhere that was structurally sound enough to withstand it,” Shawn told the Associated Press. “At first I didn’t know what was happening, and then pretty quickly, after about 30 seconds, I clued in that it was an earthquake. Shortly after that we heard sirens and the emergency evacuation announcements from the hotel, and were able to make it down to the street safely.”

“There were just so many people out on the streets trying to stay safe and that had been evacuated from buildings, and as we were walking saw quite a few buildings that had collapsed facades, windows shattering on the streets,” he added. “I want to come back as soon as possible. It is an incredible city and the people there are so strong and resilient.”

The earthquake has already led to the deaths of over 200 people, and hundreds more have been left injured and homeless.

“After seeing the impact of the damage firsthand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to raise funds,” Shawn said in a press release.

His campaign will raise funds on CrowdRise, part of GoFundMe. You can donate here.

Watch Shawn‘s video below.