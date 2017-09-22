Thomas Dekker Introduces His Husband to Fans, Shares Wedding Photos!

Thomas Dekker is introducing fans to a very important person – his husband Jesse Haddock!

The 29-year-old actor and his longtime love just tied the knot after meeting on the set of Backstrom in 2014.

Both Thomas and Jesse took to their Instagrams to share the exciting news.

“There are rare moments in life when you feel your hopes and dreams drive themselves to fruition and your fears and anxieties dissipate in equal measure. When I married my beautiful husband Jesse, that was one of those rare moments…Welcome to our family everybody,” Thomas wrote on his account.

The intimate affair was captured by their photographer friend Kate Romero.

“It was a very, very intimate affair at a courthouse as neither of them are big wedding oriented people. They just love each other and decided to get married one day. Just their photographer friend Kate Romero was present. They fell in love the day they met and never let go,” a source close to couple exclusively told Just Jared.

Congratulations Thomas and Jesse!