George Clooney Explains the Problems with Hillary Clinton's Campaign, Slams Idea of 'Hollywood Elite'

George Clooney was very involved with Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign and even hosted a fundraiser for her. Now he’s opening up about what he thinks went wrong with her campaign and his thoughts on Trump‘s idea of the “Hollywood elite.”

The Oscar-winning actor admitted that Hillary “was incredibly qualified for the job. But being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president.”

“She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she’s not as good at communicating things,” George added in his interview with The Daily Beast. “That’s simply true. When she got up and gave a speech, it didn’t soar. Now, that doesn’t mean that she wouldn’t have done a great job as president, and I supported her because by the time we did the fundraiser the primary was over at that point and it was time to get on with picking someone to move forward, and she was the right person to side with.”

“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game. I never saw it. And I had a lot of liberal friends who were like, ‘She’s not good at this.’ And I see that, and I understand it. I also think, though, that if it was a guy it wouldn’t have been so polarizing. I think the fact that she’s a woman made it a much harder uphill battle,” he continued.

George was also asked about President Trump‘s war between “coastal elites” and Middle America.

“I laugh when I see him say ‘Hollywood elite.’ Hollywood elite? I don’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard! F–k you!” he said.