Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & He Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt took a quiz titled “Are You Chris, Chris, Chris, or Chris?,” which tells fans if they’re Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans.

The 38-year-old actor posted his results on his Twitter account with the caption, “Dude I suck at quizzes.” Turns out, according to the quiz results, Chris Pratt is actually Chris Evans!

In the Twitter comments, fans were loving the results, and several posted their quiz results for Chris.

Chris Evans has not responded to Chris Pratt‘s quiz results, but stay tuned!