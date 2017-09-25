Top Stories
Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:43 am

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & He Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & He Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt took a quiz titled “Are You Chris, Chris, Chris, or Chris?,” which tells fans if they’re Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans.

The 38-year-old actor posted his results on his Twitter account with the caption, “Dude I suck at quizzes.” Turns out, according to the quiz results, Chris Pratt is actually Chris Evans!

In the Twitter comments, fans were loving the results, and several posted their quiz results for Chris.

Chris Evans has not responded to Chris Pratt‘s quiz results, but stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr